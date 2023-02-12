New Delhi : Former Supreme Court judge S Abdul Nazeer appointed governor of Andhra Pradesh. This has been disclosed by Rashtrapati Bhavan spokesperson on Sunday.

Justice Abdul Nazeer, being the only Muslim judge on the Constitution Bench decided the controversial Ayodhya land dispute and he agreed to pronounce a unanimous verdict, which demonstrated his commitment to secularism and his willingness to serve the judicial institution.

The Central government had given 'Z' category security cover to Justice S Abdul Nazeer, who was part of the Supreme Court bench which pronounced the Ayodhya verdict, and his family members in view of the threat from the Popular Front of India (PFI).

Apart from adjudicating the Ramjanmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute, Justice Nazeer was also part of a five-member bench of the Supreme Court, which declared instant triple talaq as unconstitutional in 2017.

According to the information available, Justice Nazeer, 61, was first enrolled as an advocate in 1983 in the Karnataka High Court. He was later appointed an additional judge in the High Court in 2003. Justice Nazeer was elevated as a judge of the Supreme Court on February 17, 2017. (PTI)