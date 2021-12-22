Telangana: A former Sarpanch from Mulugu District of Telangana went missing, meanwhile, his wife on Tuesday appealed to Maoists to release him if he was in their captivity.

A senior police official stated that they are verifying the complaint of the wife who suspected some foul play since her husband went to Chhattisgarh and did not return home.

In a video telecast of a local TV Channel, the woman appealed to the Maoists to release her husband unharmed if he is with them. According to the woman, her husband had gone to Chhattisgarh and has not returned and she has not to been able to establish contact with him.

Based on the preliminary investigation, the police said the former Sarpanch allegedly worked for the Maoists and his wife knew about his activities. However, no case has been registered, the senior police official added.

Also Read: Maoists threaten to kill police informers in Dantewada