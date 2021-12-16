New Delhi: Former Rajya Sabha MP, Mohammad Adeeb, has filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking contempt action against Haryana's Chief Secretary and Director General of Police for not complying with the top court's order regarding measures to be taken to curb communal violence and also for not taking action against mobs running hateful campaign during Namaz prayers on Fridays at the specified site.

Petitioner alleges that several complaints have been filed in Gurugram but there has been no action and the incidents are turning intense over the time. He says that a group of people are creating ruckus by chanting communally divisive and hateful slogans. "While a considerable number of police forces were present, they are not taking any action. Some videos show their misbehavior and their utter lack of fear for law. However, the police detained some persons from the mob but they were subsequently let off the same day," read the plea.

"This nefarious design been given effect to by propagation and dissemination of hateful content through social media platforms spreading false narratives, terming the Friday Namaz as performance, which is being done in the open due to compulsion and the same is permitted by the appropriate authorities. But it is projected as illegal and in a manner of some sort of encroachment," contends Adeeb.

The petitioner has cited a judgement of the top court wherein the court had made observations regarding state machinery not being effective to prevent communal hate crimes and had said that officials of Haryana are in contempt of that judgement and hence action should be taken against them.