Chandigarh (Haryana): Amid the political hustle and upcoming assembly elections in Punjab in 2022, former Chief Minister of Punjab, Capt Amarinder Singh met the chief minister of Haryana Manohar Lal Khattar at the latter's residence in Chandigarh. This will be Singh's first meet with the Haryana Chief Minister after the announcement of his new political party in Punjab, Punjab Lok Congress.

The meeting holds significance as Singh had already hinted about entering the election fray in Punjab on the basis of seat-sharing with the BJP. In such a situation, the two leaders are expected to deliberate upon the issue. The meeting is also crucial since the two are likely to discuss about farm laws repeal and about the farmers' protest.