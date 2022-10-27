Bengaluru: Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda will be re-elected as the Janata Dal (Secular) supremo during the two-day national executive meet of his party starting from Thursday. The national executive meet and national council meet of the JD(S) began on Thursday at the JP Bhavan, the party headquarters here.

According to party leaders, about 150 to 200 delegates from 13 states are expected to take part in the event. "Besides passing important resolutions, the party will re-elect former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda as the national president," a party office-bearer said. On Thursday, the parliamentary board meeting and the delegates' meeting will take place.

A set of resolutions will pass pertaining to price rise, agriculture, and problems faced by farmers, laborers, Dalits, and women by the party, a source said. He also said an important resolution will be on communal harmony and the state of the economy in the country. The JD(S) leaders will also discuss political developments in the country and Karnataka.

In the two-day meeting, the party will finalize the first list of candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections in the state. It will be announced on November 1 at Kurudumale Ganapati Temple in Kolar, the sources added.