New Delhi: Former Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Majeed Memon joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Wednesday in the presence of party MPs Derek O'Brien and Saugata Roy. The Rajya Sabha MP had left the NCP in November this year citing personal reasons.

Earlier in the day, Memon put out a tweet in support of TMC's firebrand MP Mahua Moitra's tweet in the Lok Sabha yesterday. "Mahua is right in winding up her burning speech in Lok Sabha by saying that the question is not who burnt the garden, it in fact is who gave match stick to insane gardener. Let us think about it," he said.