Lucknow: Brother-in-law of Samajwadi Party patron Mulayam Singh Yadav and former MLA from UP's Bidhuna Pramod Gupta who will be joining BJP shortly has claimed that along with him around 20 SP MLAs will be joining BJP.

"At least 20 SP MLAs and former MLAs are in touch with as they will get a nod from the saffron party they will join the BJP."

Pramod Gupta made such claims after Mulayam Singh Yadav's younger daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav on Wednesday joined the ruling BJP in the presence of UP unit president Swatantra Deo Singh who was inducted Aparna into the party while Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Deo Maurya was also present.

Pramod Gupta further said, "Aparna Yadav has broken all the barriers imposed on her and has joined the BJP with the blessings of Mulayam Singh Yadav. She is capable of working hard and campaigning for a party and will do anything assigned to her."

