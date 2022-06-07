Chandigarh(Punjab): The Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Tuesday arrested former Minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot in a major operation. According to sources, he was arrested from his residence at Amloh in Fatehgarh Sahib district in the early hours.

Sources said that the former minister had taken money to cut down trees in the forest. It may be recalled that Dharamsot had served as minister for the Forest and Social Welfare Department in the Amarinder Singh's government. He has been accused of committing a scam in the Forest Department.

This came days after the arrest of district forest officer Guramanpreet Singh and a contractor Harminder Singh Hummy in a corruption case. Both of them are learnt to have provided details of the alleged wrongdoings in the forest department when Dharamsot was the minister, sources said.





