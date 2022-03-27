Bhubaneswar (Odisha): Former Odisha Minister Ripunath Seth passed away on Sunday at the age of 67. Seth, a former Congress MLA from Bijapur constituency, has reportedly complained of chest pain at his residence in Barpali of Bargarh district. His family members rushed him to a private hospital where he passed away during treatment.

In the 2019 Assembly election, he lost to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik from the Bijapur constituency.