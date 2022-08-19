Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Former Member Parliament and senior politician Muzaffar Hussain Baig on Friday demanded an explanation from Chief Electoral Officer for J&K over his irresponsible statement during a news conference. "His statement has created chaos in Jammu and Kashmir. I think he has made the statement about new voters in J&K out of his hat and has ripped apart the constitution,” Baig said while addressing a press conference at his residence in Srinagar.

He further said, "the statement of the addition of 25 lakh voters has created a controversy among the public. If this statement was made by mistake, it can be pardoned, but if it was given on someone's instructions, then it is cheating." Explaining his point further, he said, "The provisions he mentioned are about employment and not about voting rights. Even after the abrogation of Article 370 and 35A, the rules made by the Center do not give such voting rights."

"Even by the law, those who get the domicile can be given a job but not the right to vote. These jobs can be provided in civil and not in defense services," he added. Sharing the figures to support his claim, he said, "Only 30 to 40 percent voting happens here. Add 25 lakh votes to it and see the difference. The Prime Minister should ask for an explanation from this officer. He should invite all party leaders, journalists, former ministers, and civil society members to Delhi and discuss all issues to remove misunderstandings."

Responding to a question regarding the All-party meeting called by Dr. Farooq Abdullah, he said, "I will attend if I am invited. There should not only be politicians but other stakeholders as well."