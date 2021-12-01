Mumbai: Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and dismissed police officer Sachin Waze will appear before the Chandiwal Commission on Wednesday. The Commission was appointed by the state government to investigate former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh’s allegations of corruption against Deshmukh.

Both Deshmukh and Waze will be cross-examined today.

Waze on Tuesday told the Commission that the time he spent under NIA custody after his arrest in the Antilia bomb scare case was the "most traumatic time" of his life. He alleged that he was made to sign several documents "under duress".

