Latur: Former Maharashtra minister and veteran leader Bhai Kishanrao Deshmukh passed away on Thursday morning due to old age-related ailments at a private hospital in Latur, family sources said

He was 95. Deshmukh was a legislator from 1972 to 1978 and again from 1980 to 1985. His last rites were performed in the evening at his native village Nandurga.