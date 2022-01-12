Coimbatore: Former intelligence operative of the Liberation Tamil Tigers Eelam (LTTE) Satkunam alias Sabesan (47), who was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) from Chennai in October 2021 for alleged involvement in the smuggling of drugs and arms from Pakistan to Sri Lanka, had close links with Sri Lankan don Angoda Lokka and his aides, according to the investigation by the Tamil Nadu Crime Branch CID (CB-CID).

Lokka died of cardiac arrest in Coimbatore in July 2020 and in August 2020, Sivakami Sundari, her friend Dhyaneswaran and Lokka’s girlfriend Amani Dhanji were arrested by the Coimbatore police for hiding the identity of Lokka and cremating his dead body in Madurai.

Prior to the CB-CID arresting the trio, the NIA had arrested Sabesan, Chinnasuresh, and Soundararajanfor their alleged involvement in the Vizhinjam arms case wherein six Sri Lankan nationals were arrested by the Coast Guard off Minicoy coast on March 18, 2021.

The Coast Guard had seized five AK 47 rifles, 1,000 live rounds, and 300 kg of heroin from three fishing vessels. Investigation with Sabesan reveals that he had close links with Sri Lankan don Angoda Lokka and his aides.

