Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala): Former Health Minister KK Shailaja, who was selected for international recognition for her efforts in Nipah and Covid prevention, turned down the prestigious Ramon Magsaysay Award for 2022 after the CPM central leadership turned down the award. The CPM turned down the award because Ramon Magsaysay was the ruler, who oppressed the Communists, and CPM sensed a backfire in the long run if they accept the award.

The international community watched with astonishment how a small state at the southern tip of India was effectively dealing with it when the whole world was reeling under Covid. The international media has often written about Shailaja, who led the scientific prevention activities using the excellence and systems in the health field of Kerala. It is this operational excellence that prompted the Awards Foundation to consider KK Shailaja for the 64th Ramon Magsaysay Award.

The foundation asked her to convey her willingness to accept the award, in writing. In turn, Shailaja, being a central committee member of the CPM, consulted the party leadership about the same. The leadership looked at different aspects of the award and decided against her accepting the same. Following this, Shailaja wrote to the foundation expressing her inability to accept the award.

The Ramon Magsaysay International Award is given to individuals or organisations, who do selfless work for society in various fields. KK Shailaja would have become the fifth Malayali and the first Kerala woman to receive the award if the party had been in the favour of Shailaja accepting the award. Varghese Kurian, MS Swaminathan, BG Varghese and TN Seshan have won this award in the past. It would have been after a quarter of a century, that the Magsaysay Award would have come to a Malayali. Social reformers Vinoba Bhave, Mother Teresa and Jayaprakash Narayan have also won the Magsaysay Award.

KK Shailaja, responding to this, said that it was CPM's decision to reject the Magsaysay Award. The decision was taken after discussing it with the central and state leadership. "I was considered for the award as an individual. I am a member of the CPM Central Committee. The matter was discussed with the Central Committee. It is not customary for political leaders to be considered for the Magsaysay Award. It has been decided not to accept awards given by such NGOs. Thanks to the Award Committee," she added.

CPM General Secretary Sitaram Yechury said that Ramon Magsaysay was a person, who implemented a brutal anti-Communist attitude. Yechury also clarified that the party does not see KK Shailaja's performance during the Covid pandemic as a personal achievement. It is part of the joint action of the Left government and the health department. The second reason is that the Magsaysay Award is not given to active political activists. Yechury points to Ramon Magsaysay's anti-Communism as a third reason. The rejection of the award was described as a historical blunder by the national media. This, too, was rejected by Sitaram Yechury.