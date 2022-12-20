Hubli: After performing special puja and also visiting the Mutt of Sadhguru Siddharudha in the Hubli district of Karnataka on Monday, former minister Gali Janardhana Reddy said that he will make a big announcement regarding his political journey on December 25. Gali Janardhana Reddy after visiting Sadguru Siddharudha and Gurunathurudhar situated in the Hubli district of the state gave enough hints about his future course of action, which will be disclosed on December 25.

Briefing media persons after visiting the mutt, he said, "I was elated after meeting Sadhguru Siddharudha. Some decisions will be taken about my future in politics. To be more precise about my next political journey, I will make it known to all through the media on December 25." Elaborating further, he said, "It was not possible for me to visit Bengaluru every time. Hence, I will be contesting the election from the Gangavati Assembly constituency due to restrictions imposed on me from entering the Bellary district."

Besides giving a reply to a query on meeting BJP leaders, the former minister said, "I will answer all your questions on December 25. All your queries will be answered soon." It may be recalled that the Supreme Court had restricted the mining baron and former Karnataka minister Gali Janardhana Reddy from visiting the Bellary in connection with the mining case.