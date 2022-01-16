Lucknow: Former IPS officer Asim Arun joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday in the presence of Union Minister Anurag Thakur and other party leaders ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. Asim Arun is likely to contest from Kannauj on a BJP ticket.

Speaking on the occasion, Asim Arun said, "I am fortunate that today I am joining BJP in the presence of senior leaders. I am very happy that BJP has given me an opportunity of public service. I have worked in police service with honesty. BJP was striving to serve the country. I will try my best to do better. Never before has there been better governance for police officers. In the BJP's regime, it was always asked to work according to the law." .

He further stated, "I bow to Bhimrao Ambedkar, who gave equal opportunity to everyone. Worked to provide justice to the deprived and oppressed class. Still a lot of work remains to be done for the uplift of Dalit society."

Welcoming Asim Arun to the party's fold, Anurag Thakur said, "A person who is experienced, honest and is ideal for the youngsters is joining the BJP today. I welcome Asim Arun." "BJP will move forward with his experience and more youths like him will join BJP," he added.

Meanwhile, BJP released its first list of 107 candidates for the upcoming Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh in which it denied tickets to 20 sitting MLAs and fielded 21 new candidates. The party has released the list for the first and second phase of elections scheduled to be held on February 10 and 14. Keeping the caste arithmetic balance and for gaining voters, BJP has fielded women in 10 seats, OBC candidates in 44 seats and scheduled castes (SC) candidates from 19 seats, accounting for 60 per cent of the total.

Elections for the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10. The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.