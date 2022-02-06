Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh): Former Indian Cricketer Suresh Raina's father Trilokchand Raina passed away on Sunday after a prolonged battle with cancer. He was diagnosed with the deadly disease a few years ago.

Raina's father, according to family sources, breathed his last at his residence in Raj Nagar, Ghaziabad. At around 11:30 am today, his condition deteriorated, following which he lost consciousness. He was immediately rushed to a hospital, where the doctors declared him dead on arrival. Suresh Raina rushed home after receiving the news.

A Kashmiri Pandit originally, Trilokchand served in the army. He was also employed at the ordnance factory in Muradnagar when Suresh was still a young child. The family had left Kashmir after the persecution of Kashmiri Pandits and started living in Ghaziabad. Suresh's father reportedly wanted his son to gain fame in the cricket world, well aware of the knack his son had for the sport. With his father's support, Suresh did manage to make his father's dream come true

Read: Kishan, Shahrukh added to India's ODI squad for first game against Windies