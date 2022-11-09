Ranchi: Former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni has once again become the highest individual taxpayer in his state, Jharkhand, for the financial year 2022-23 as he paid Rs 17 crore as advance tax. Last year he had deposited Rs 13 crore as advance tax and became the highest taxpayer in the state then too.

Dhoni had paid tax of 12.17 crore in 2017-18 and 10.93 crore in 2016-17. According to Income Tax Department data, Dhoni has consistently been the highest-income taxpayer in the individual category in Jharkhand ever since he started his international cricket career.

In a conversation with ETV Bharat, State Finance Minister Rameshwar Oraon said that the state government has a 41 per cent share in whatever income tax is collected.

The former Indian captain has launched his own sportswear brand named 'Seven'. Dhoni's popularity can be gauged from the fact that he is seen on TV promoting many famous companies.

Also read: Taxpayers deserve recognition for contribution to nation's progress: Sitharaman on Income Tax Day

The State Finance Minister said that even after his retirement from international cricket on August 15, 2020, his economic graph had not declined rather he has been making records. Oraon appealed Dhoni to use his money for the betterment of the poor people of Jharkhand and if the youth are educated, the state will be developed, and eventually, the country will be developed.

Dhoni made a debut in Indian cricket in 2014 with a match against Bangladesh. He currently lives with his family in a farmhouse in Simlia on Ring Road, Ranchi and whenever he is in Ranchi, he goes to the JSACA Ground and teaches the tricks of cricket to the children there. He has a 42-acre farmhouse in Sembo, Ranchi, where organic farming is done along with milk production. He named his farmhouse 'Eeja'. Eja means mother in Uttarakhandi language.