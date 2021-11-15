Mumbai: Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh remanded in judicial custody till November 29. He was arrested by the the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on November 1 after 12 hours of questioning in connection with a multi-crore money laundering case.

The Bombay High Court on November 7 set aside a special court's order remanding former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh to judicial custody, and sent him in the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) custody till November 12.

