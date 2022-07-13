Delhi: Himachal BJP's former state president Khimi Ram Sharma on Wednesday joined the Congress in Delhi in the presence of Himachal party in-charge Rajeev Shukla and party leader Sudhir Sharma. For the past several days, there were speculations about Khimi Ram joining the former rival party. Sharma, who started his career as a school teacher, contested the first election of Kullu Zilla Parishad President and won.

Sharma has been an MLA for two consecutive terms from the Banjar assembly seat of the Kullu district. He had reached the assembly in the years 2022 and 2007 on a BJP ticket. In the year 2007, he was made the state president of the BJP. Apart from this, he has also held the responsibility of Deputy Speaker of Himachal Legislative Assembly and Forest Minister of Himachal Government.

Sharma's relationship with the BJP turned sour after he was denied party ticket in 2017 elections following his defeat in the 2012 assembly elections. Sharma while addressing his workers, had said that he would contest the elections from the Banjar assembly of Kullu district “under any circumstances” after which there was speculation about him joining the Congress.

