New Delhi: Former DGP of Haryana Sheel Madhur along with his associates launched a movement on Thursday demanding the Modi government to declare 22 July as National Flag Day.

He, along with his social organisation ‘Saadar India’, has been raising this demand since 26 January 2021 when he first launched the initiative's 'Har Tiranga Ghar Ghar Tiranga’ to spread awareness about the rules, regulations, and protocol of handling the National flag with respect and dignity.

To pursue the movement and make it nationwide, the former IPS officer also launched an application ‘Tiranga Meri Shaan’ where people can register their support for the initiative. Talking to ETV Bharat, Sheel Madhur said that since the country is celebrating the 75th anniversary of independence as ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’, he felt sorry that the torch bearer and umbrella of independence struggle ‘Tiranga’ could not be assigned a special day.

He said that he will soon seek the appointment of the Prime minister and the president and a delegation from his organisation will submit a memorandum regarding their demand. Moreover, countries all over the world, especially the developed and powerful ones, have dedicated a day as their National Flag Day on which occasion they pay respect to their flag and celebrate the day with full fervour.

Tricolour (Tiranga) came into existence in its present format and specification as it was accepted and adopted as the national flag of independent India by the constituent assembly on 22nd July 1947. Madhur expressed hope that the Prime Minister will also appreciate the viewpoint and take a positive step on the request for national flag day.

“July 22 will be most appropriate as National Flag Day or Tiranga Diwas. Tiranga is the symbol of the national freedom movement of our country and the inspiration of freedom fighters and their sacrifices made for the nation. The national flag is the symbol which inspires the countrymen to work for the goal of all-round development, peace, righteousness, prosperity, unity, and integrity of the country” he said.