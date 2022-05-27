New Delhi: A Special CBI Court in Delhi on Friday sentenced former Haryana Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala to four years of imprisonment, along with a fine of Rs 50 lakhs in disproportionate assets (DA) case filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The court also passed the confiscation order of his four properties.

Chautala was accused of acquiring disproportionate assets between 1993 and 2006. The CBI had urged the court for maximum punishment, citing that it would send a message to society. “The accused in this case is a public figure and pronouncing minimum punishment would send a wrong message. He does not have clean antecedents. This is the second case in which he has been convicted,” the CBI had said earlier.

Special Judge (PC Act) Vikas Dhull last week had convicted Chautala and said the accused had failed to satisfactorily account for such dis-proportionality by proving his source of income or means by way of which, he acquired assets during this period. “Hence, the accused, Om Prakash Chautala, was convicted for the offence under Section 13(1)(e) read with 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988."