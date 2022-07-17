New Delhi: Former Governor Margaret Alva is set to be the Opposition's joint vice presidential candidate, NCP chief Sharad Pawar announced on Sunday evening. Alva will be filing his nomination on Tuesday, he said adding that 17 opposition parties are on board for this unanimous decision.

"We are trying to contact Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal. They supported our joint presidential candidate earlier," Pawar said. Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said, "We are all together in this election".

Meanwhile, Margaret Alva tweeted, "It is a privilege and an honour to be nominated as the candidate of the joint opposition for the post of Vice President of India. I accept this nomination with great humility and thank the leaders of the opposition for the faith they have put in me." Alva has earlier served as the Governor of Goa, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand until the end of her tenure in August 2014. She had also served as the Cabinet Minister.