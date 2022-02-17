Lucknow: The BJP has given a ticket to former Enforcement Directorate (ED) officer Raj Rajeshwar Singh from the Sarojini Nagar seat in Lucknow for the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. Singh got the ticket after Minister Swati Singh was dropped from the seat. BJP won the seat for the first time in 2017, riding on the Modi wave. Rajeshwar Singh was earlier working as Joint Director of ED Lucknow Zone. He later applied for Voluntary Retirement (VRS) and joined the saffron party. In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat's Anamika Ratna, Singh spoke about his decision to enter politics among other key aspects.

UP people will stop mafias, criminals calling the shots again: EX-ED officer turned politician

On donning the different mantle and being new to politics, Raj Rajeshwar Singh, said, "Earlier, I was working as a law enforcer. Now, the role has changed. But what I gained during my service tenure and also studied law, could be shared in framing laws, which could help in preventing mafias and other outlaws from entering into politics. Political parties such as Samajwadi bring mafias and anti-socials into their fold and also believe in promoting such elements. Framing of suitable laws will help in checking these outlaws entering the politics".

Asked what inspired him to join Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Singh said, "No doubt, our Prime Minister Narendra Modi's charismatic leadership, as well as his 'Nation First' policy, inspired me to join politics. The Prime Minister's contribution to nation-building is immense. Hence, I was tempted to join BJP." On the prospects of the BJP winning the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls as well as the 'pressure' he may be facing from the opposition parties, Singh said, "There is no pressure as such... Our party's policy is nation first, whereas the opponent's ideology is 'parivarwad first, mafias first and scamsters first'. Such political parties are on people's radar. People of UP, earlier also, taught lessons to these political parties for nurturing such ideologies and this time around also, people will give them a befitting reply."

"They (opposition) are contemplating to lift the ban on organizations such as SIMI, promoting corruption and mafias. People of UP know such political parties very well and they will be uprooted in this election," he added.

Singh spoke about the development work in Uttar Pradesh under the Yogi Adityanath government. "UP is the only state in the country where altogether five expressways and five airports were constructed. Metros are operating in at least 10 districts of UP. More than Rs 3 lakh crore were spent on the construction of roads. Similarly, over Rs 3 lakh crore was spent on setting up factories and industries. Criminals and mafias are cooling their heels in jails," he said.

The former ED officer said that a peaceful atmosphere prevailed in the state. "Several industrial houses from India and abroad have pumped money in the state. Nearly 4 lakh youths got government jobs and they were recruited without any discrimination. Previous Samajwadi Party government in UP created recruitment, foodgrain, mining, riverfront, NOIDA land and several other scams," he said.

"Hence, public will uproot political parties who are siding with mafias and criminals. People know which party is focusing on development work and who are fighting Uttar Pradesh elections with the help of mafias and criminals. So, people of UP understand that it will not be good for women and girls; suppose outlaws make a comeback in UP government," Singh said.