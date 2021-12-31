New Delhi: Former cricketer Virender Sehwag's sister Anju Sehwag today joined the Aam Aadmi Party along with social worker Arvind Chandela from Rajouri Garden. They were welcomed into the party by Aam Aadmi Party's National Secretary Pankaj Gupta and Malviya Nagar MLA Somnath Bharti.

ETV Bharat spoke to Anju Sehwag, she said, "change is the law of nature. For the last few years, the Aam Aadmi Party is doing a great job in Delhi. I am impressed with the way the party works. Whether it is to build new schools, to improve the health system, or not to let the situation in Delhi deteriorate during the pandemic."

She has taken membership of the Aam Aadmi Party in view of all these changes, she adds.

On being asked about leaving the Congress party, she said that she has done a lot of work where she was earlier but that seat is now reserved, so she will not be able to contest again on that seat. She said that she is ready to take whatever responsibility the party gives.

Earlier, in 2012, Anju Sehwag had contested the election on a Congress ticket from Dakshinpuri Extension seat in the municipal elections and was a corporation councilor till the year 2017.

Also Read: 55 AAP leaders granted bail 10 days after arrest for protesting at Gujarat BJP office