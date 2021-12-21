Chandigarh: Former Congress leader and Punjab Minister Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi joined the BJP on Tuesday.

"I've taken this decision in the best interest of Punjab. PM Modi & BJP can save Punjab," said Sodhi.

Earlier in the day, Sodhi resigned from Congress.

An MLA from Guruharsahai, Sodhi was the Sports Minister of Punjab during Amarinder Singh's tenure as the Chief Minister.