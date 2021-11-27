New Delhi: Former Congress MLA Asif Mohammad Khan was arrested by the Delhi police on Saturday for abusing and assaulting on-duty staff of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and obstructing government work in the Shaheen Bagh area of the national capital.

"A complaint was registered on based on a complaint of Ram Kishore, Inspector, MCD Lajpat Nagar zone, stating that Asif Mohammad Khan abused and assaulted MCD staff, who was on duty and obstructed government work," the police said.

A case has been registered at Shaheen Bagh Police Station under Sections 186, 353, 332 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Further investigation into the case is in progress. On Friday, a video of the former Congress MLA assaulting a group of people after a poster bearing his picture was removed in front of his Okhla residence went viral.