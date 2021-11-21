Dehradun: Former Chief Ministers of Uttarakhand-BJP leader Trivendra Singh Rawat and Congress leader Harish Rawat-had a meeting today. The development assumes significance as it comes ahead of the Assembly elections in the state which is scheduled to be held next year.

Trivendra Singh Rawat himself posted about the meeting on social media. He said that he saw a lot of improvement in Harish Rawat's health who also told him that his health condition is good.

It is learnt that former Chief Minister Harish Rawat had reached Defence Colony for some work, after which Trivendra Singh Rawat paid a courtesy visit to him.