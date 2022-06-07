Chandigarh(Punjab): Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) patriarch Parkash Singh Badal was on Monday evening admitted to a hospital here after he complained of gastric-related problems, hospital sources said. The 94-year-old former Punjab chief minister has been admitted to the Advanced Cardiac Centre of the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) and was undergoing a medical examination, they said.

Apart from gastric-related problems, the Punjab leader also had one episode of vomiting, though his condition is stable now, the sources said. They further added that the SAD leader is being looked after by a team of doctors.

Also Read: Senior Shiromani Akali Dal leader Jathedar Tota Singh passes away



Earlier this year, Badal had contracted COVID-19. In February, he was taken to a private hospital in Mohali for a post-Covid health check-up. He had undergone a cardiac and pulmonary check-up too. Prior to this, Badal was on January 24 discharged from DMC Hospital, Ludhiana where he was admitted after he tested positive for COVID-19. The SAD patriarch had earlier been advised by doctors to opt for bi-weekly or tri-weekly precautionary check-ups, especially after being tested for COVID-19. Parkash Singh Badal is a five-time chief minister of Punjab. (With Agency inputs)