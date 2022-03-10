New Delhi: Former Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh, who floated Punjab Lok Congress, has lost from his bastion Patiala (Urban) constituency in the Punjab Assembly elections.

After he was ousted as Chief Minister last year following a bitter power tussle with Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, Congress veteran quit the Sonia Gandhi-led party and launched his own party Punjab Lok Congress and contested the polls in alliance with BJP and Sukhdev Singh Dhinda led SAD (Sanyukt).

The two-time Chief Minister lost to his Aam Aadmi Party rival Ajit Pal Singh Kohli from Patiala, which had been Amarinder Singh's bastion for 20 years. A former Mayor, Kohli deserted SAD to join AAP, weeks before the Assembly elections. He and his family had around seven decades of association with Akali Dal and his father Surjit Singh Kohli was a senior VP of Akali Dal, was a Minister for Public Works Department (PWD) in 1997.

Meanwhile, Arvind Kejriwal's AAP is heading for a landslide victory in Punjab with a lead in over 90 seats.