New Delhi: Sunil Arora, former Chief Election Commissioner of India has been invited to join the Board of Advisors for International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (IDEA).

Arora brings rich leadership experience, knowledge and skills to contribute significantly to the working of the International Institute.

The Institute is assisted by a 15-member Board of Advisers who are eminent personalities or experts from a wide variety of backgrounds.

The International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (International IDEA), established in 1995, is an intergovernmental organization based in Stockholm, Sweden with a mission to support sustainable democracy worldwide.

International IDEA currently has 34 member countries which include large and small, older and newer democracies from all continents. India has been one of the founding members of IDEA.

Arora had been the 23rd Chief Election Commissioner of India from 2nd December 2018 to 12th April, 2021. He had joined ECI as Election Commissioner of India on 1st September 2017. During his tenure of more than 42 months at ECI, the Commission successfully conducted the General Election to the 17th Lok Sabha in 2019 and 24 State Assembly Elections as also bye-elections and biennial elections.

Arora, a 1980 batch Indian Administrative Service officer, has earlier headed various key departments in the Government of India and State Government of Rajasthan.