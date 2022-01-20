Lucknow: Slamming Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for neglecting the oppressed sections, former UP cabinet minister Swami Prasad Maurya, said that the Yogi Adityanath government will go into exile, and the BJP will go into oblivion in Uttar Pradesh after the upcoming Assembly election.

In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, the former BJP leader who joined Samajwadi Party recently, said, "Whatever Bharatiya Janata Party had promised in the last five years, they did just the opposite of that in Uttar Pradesh. BJP toes the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) line, and the party is not allowed to push forward its own issues or policy."

Maurya is one of the big leaders to join the SP. In 2016, he left the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) after accusing BSP president Mayawati of selling tickets, and joined the BJP.

"Samajwadi Party has made a 'qualitative' progression in its vote base and the party will achieve a landslide victory in the forthcoming UP assembly elections. SP will definitely cross the 300 mark in UP polls," he added.

When asked whether he was asking for more tickets from BJP for his relatives, Maurya replied, "I can't stoop so low, but BJP leaders can do it. When I have a huge support base of people then why should I ask for tickets for my relatives. My daughter and son came into politics later. So, I took the decision of quitting BJP because what the party had promised for Dalits and oppressed class, failed to fulfill in the last five years of its rule in Uttar Pradesh. I have a very long stint in the politics and it began when I was a student of Allahabad University."

On Aparna Yadav, the daughter-in-law of Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav who joine the BJP, Maurya said, "She is a novice in politics. She doesn't have a vote base. Her joining the BJP won't affect Samajwadi Party much. After 10 March, the Yogi Adityanath government will go into exile, and the BJP will go into oblivion in Uttar Pradesh."

