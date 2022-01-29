Lucknow: Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, the defection of leaders between parties is in full swing. Former BSP minister Dr. Ranganath Mishra joined BJP on Saturday, in the presence of BJP state president Swatantra Dev Singh.

Mishra, as per information, can be fielded from the Bhadohi constituency in the upcoming polls.

Similarly, Manish Yadav, former SP MLA and the son-in-law of Samajwadi Party's Malihabad constituency candidate Sushila Saroj, also joined the ruling party fold on Saturday.

Also read: Uttar Pradesh was taken over by mafias under rule of SP, BSP: Amit Shah

It is learned that Rawat was annoyed with SP for not fielding him from the Sidhauli Sitapur seat.

Singh attacked the Samajwadi Party on this occasion. "Their goal is the welfare of the mafia. Our goal is welfare of the poor. The aim of SP rule is the rise of goons, whereas our aim is the rise of the very last man. I was watching Akhilesh (Yadav) today. He was walking with a cap and a bag. From his bag things like the land mafia, goons and criminals will come out. We also have a bag, but it does not contain a script of goonda raj, riot and corruption, unlike him".

The Uttar Pradesh assembly elections are scheduled to kick off on February 10 till March 7. The results are scheduled to come out on March 10.