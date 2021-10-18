Chennai: Kalyanaraman, the former National Secretary of Bharatiya Janata Mazdoor Mahasangh (BJMM), was arrested based on complaints filed by

DMK MP Senthil Kumar and others. The Chennai cyber crime police have reportedly asked Twitter management to freeze his account.

Tamil Nadu BJP functionary Kalyanaraman was arrested on Saturday by the Chennai police for posted derogatory remarks against Chief Minister MK Stalin and former CM M Karunanidhi on social media.

He was picked up from Virugambakkam on Sunday midnight and was produced before the magistrate court. A case has been registered under Sections 153 (A) for promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion and 505(2). The action was taken based on the complaint lodged by VCK advocate Gopinath and Dharmapuri DMK MP Dr Senthil Kumar. It may be recalled that he was also arrested in 2016 for similar comments.