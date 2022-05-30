Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): Abhijat Mishra, former national general secretary of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), was detained by the police on Sunday night, as he had threatened to perform Jalabhishek (offering holy water) to Hussainganj Mosque in Lucknow.

Mishra was claiming on a social media platform that the mosque at Udayganj was constructed after the demolition of a temple. Hence, he had appealed to people to gather at the mosque in large numbers for performing the rituals at the mosque. But, the police as a precautionary measure arrested the former national general secretary of BJYM late on Sunday night from his residence.

Abhijat Mishra on Monday appealed to people through social media to assemble at the spot for offering rituals at the mosque. Mishra had also mentioned that agitation was to be started in this regard. Earlier, the state president of Hindu Mahasabha, Rishi Trivedi, was planning to take out a rally on May 22 in Lucknow for staking claims over Tiley Wali Masjid. But, the police took prompt action in the matter. Trivedi was arrested and sent to jail, said sources.