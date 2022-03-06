Kanpur Dehat: Former Kanpur district vice-president of BJP Yuva Morcha Ambaresh Tiwari was allegedly beaten to death by unknown assailants after an argument over construction on a “disputed land” in Pukhrayan town in Kanpur on Saturday night, reports said on Sunday.

As per the reports, Ambaresh, former BJYM district vice-president and son of former BJP district president Rajesh Tiwari, objected to construction work on a disputed land late last night, along with his friends, but was attacked with sticks by the rival side.

“When Ambaresh opposed the construction work, the bullies started beating him with sticks. Seeing this, Ambresh's friends fled the spot and informed the police about the matter,” local sources said.

When the police did not reach the spot on time, they informed the family members of Ambaresh. After this the family members hurriedly reached the spot and found Ambaresh bleeding and took him to Pukhrayan CHC, where doctors declared him dead,” added the sources.

Later, police swung into action and reached the spot even as the heavy deployment of forces was also made in the area given the tense situation. Additional Superintendent of Police Ghanshyam Chaurasia while confirming Ambaresh's death in the attack said the body has been sent for post-mortem even as a case is being registered and search is on for the culprits.

