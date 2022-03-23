New Delhi: Former Bihar Minister R K Rana, who was convicted in the infamous fodder scam case along with RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, died during treatment in AIIMS Delhi on Wednesday. He was 75. The former Khagaria MP was shifted to AIIMS in an air ambulance from Ranchi RIMS on Tuesday after his health deteriorated.

Both Lalu Yadav and R K Rana were in Ranchi jail after their recent conviction in the fodder scam. They both were being treated at RIMS and were shifted to AIIMS on Tuesday evening. Sources said that Rana was kept on ventilator for two days at RIMS. He was referred to Delhi by air ambulance on Tuesday after he suffered multiorgan failure, sources added. Preparations are underway to take the mortal remains of the former MP home.

A special CBI court had sentenced Rana and Lalu for a period of 5 years in the last case of illegal withdrawal of over Rs 139 crore from Doranda Treasury in the fodder scam.

