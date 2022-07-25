Bhadohi: The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) on Sunday arrested Vishnu Mishra -- the son of a former MLA -- from Pune on charges of gang rape and cheating. It is alleged that Vishnu Mishra was absconding for the past two years, while his father Vijay Mishra is serving his jail term in Agra jail on charges of property theft.

"Vishnu Mishra is facing charges of serious offences like gang rape and cheating. A reward of Rs 25,000 was announced on him earlier but later it was raised to Rs 1 lakh," Bhadohi Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar said.

Also read: Chhattisgarh BJP MLA bats for cannabis and ganja over alcohol

The police were on the lookout for Vishnu Mishra since September 2020. A red corner notice was also issued against him so that he could not escape abroad. A relative of the Mishra family, Krishna Mohan Tiwari, had in 2020 alleged the involvement of four-time former MLA Vijay Mishra, his wife ex-MLC Ram Lalli Mishra, and son Vishnu Mishra in property grabbing, cheating, and threatening to kill him.

Former MLA Vijay Mishra was arrested from Madhya Pradesh, while his wife is out on bail. Apart from this, in September 2020, a case was registered against him by a singer of Varanasi, alleging the former MLA, his son Vishnu Mishra, and grandson Vikas Mishra of gang rape in Gopiganj Kotwali. The case was handed over to Varanasi STF and on July 22, the Additional Director General of Police, Varanasi Zone increased the prize money to 1 lakh in an attempt to expedite the search operation.