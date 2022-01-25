New Delhi: After being declared as a Padma Bhushan Awardee 2022, the former Chief Minister of West Bengal Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee has said that he rejects the award, as confirmed by sources. Bhattacharjee is also a former member of the Politburo of the Communist Party of India and has served as the CM of West Bengal from 2000 to 2011.

Bhattacharjee is among the 17 Padma Bhushan awardees declared by the Government of India on Tuesday, ahead of the 73rd Republic Day o be celebrated tomorrow. He was one of the two opposition leaders, other than Ghulam Nabi Azad, to have been presented the title of the Padma Vibhushan.

(More details awaited)

Also read: Padma Awards announced: Vaccine makers Cyrus Poonawala, Krishna Ella, Google's CEO Sundar Pichai among the Padma Bhushan Awardees