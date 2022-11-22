Koderma (Jharkhand): After quitting his job in the Army, Chunky Rahi belonging to Bulandshahr embarked on a bicycle expedition to create awareness among people about the harmful effect of 'single-use polythene bags'. Besides, he is also appealing to people to plant saplings for the protection of the environment.

Rahi's bicycle expedition has a dual purpose. His itinerary comprises visiting Char Dham as well as covering twelve Jyotirlingas in the country. Hence, he is detouring the country to pay obeisance to Lord as well as making people aware of environment protection. On Monday, Chunky Rahi's bicycle expedition reached Koderma in Jharkhand where he was accorded a warm welcome.

He asked people to stop using poly bags and plant saplings for saving the environment. "The government has imposed a ban on single-use polythene bags. But the drive will be successful only when people will come forward to implement the ban," said Rahi.

So far, he has covered a distance of 4,000 kilometre when his bicycle expedition kickstarted on September 12 this year and he is expected to cover the remaining 14,000 kilometre and 12 Jyotirlingas as well by April next year. While in Koderman in Jharkhand, Rahi will be visiting Baidyanath Dham in the Deoghar district of the state. The Baidyanath Dham is one of the 12 Jyotirlingas in the country.