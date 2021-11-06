Nilgiris (Tamil Nadu): Former MP Gopalakrishnan was assaulted when he entered the house of a stranger in an inebriated condition on Friday. Gopalakrishnan was the AIADMK MP of the Nilgiris constituency during 2014-19. On Thursday, Gopalakrishnan has allegedly entered the stranger's residence at Muthalammanpet in Nilgiris on the occasion of Diwali.

Enraged over his behaviour, the owner of the house attacked Gopalakrishnan and recorded the incident. He has also lodged a complaint with the Coonoor police. Later, Gopalakrishnan was admitted to a private hospital in Coonoor on Friday and he claimed that he was assaulted by unknown persons.

