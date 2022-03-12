Chennai: AIADMK leader and former minister D Jayakumar walked out of Puzhal jail on Saturday and was accorded a grand reception by his supporters. Jayakumar, who was arrested on the charge of allegedly grabbing land in Thoraipakkam, was granted conditional bail by the Madras High Court on Friday. He was arrested in this case on Feb 25, prior to which he was arrested in two other cases. Jayakumar was in custody for over 20 days, before he finally walked out of the prison.

While speaking to the press after his release, he claimed that he was imprisoned on false charges. "This vendetta politics will not work against the AIADMK," he said.

However, Justice Jagadish Chandra, hearing the matter, ordered Jaykumar to stay put in Trichy and appear before the Cantonment police at 10.30 am every Monday, Wednesday and Friday for two weeks and thereafter appear before the city crime branch police here on every Monday until further orders.

