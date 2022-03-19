Chennai: Dr. Subbiah Shanmugam, the former national president of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), was on Saturday arrested in Chennai for a case registered against him back in 2020. The 62-year-old doctor was taken into custody by the Chennai Adambakkam police, after his neighbor lodged a complaint against him accusing him of harassing her by urinating and throwing used surgical masks at her doorstep.

In the complaint registered two years ago, his neighbor also submitted CCTV footage and photos as a proof to her claims. The submitted visuals, according to the officials probing the matter, showed a man clad in a blue shirt, supposedly Dr. Subbiah, urinating at her doorstep. The Tamil Nadu police had been on a look out for the accused for the past two years, after which he was arrested on Thursday from Chennai under the Prevention of Violence Against Women Act.

