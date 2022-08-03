Ramnagar (Uttar Pradesh): Forest Department officials celebrated the 5th birthday of elephant 'Sawan' at Kalagarh Elephant Camp on Tuesday. Corbett Tiger Reserve Director Dr. Dheeraj Pandey said that the baby elephant is the offspring of an elephant named Kanchamba brought in from Karnataka. Nine elephants were brought in from Karnataka years back, he informed.

"We celebrate Sawan's birthsday every year. The event also offers scope for the public to know about the health conditions of elephants, their vaccination status, medications and their well being." On Sawan's birthday, bananas and sugarcanes were fed. A cake of about 15 kg was cut by forest officials. A pandal was set up and decorated with colorful balloons and strings.

"Elephants hold an important place in the Corbett National Park especially to patrol in places which become inaccessible during monsoons," Dheeraj Pandey said adding that they have been informed about certain aspects we need to look into as far as improvement in the health condition of elephants is concerned. "We have directed our officials to take steps in that regard," he said.

Dheeraj Pandey also informed that an elephant named Khushi is in Kalagarh whose birthday will be celebrated as well. Chief of Uttar Pradesh Forest Department KP Dubey, Deputy Director Neeraj Kumar, Ranger Rakesh Kumar Bhatt, Sunil Kumar, Indra Mohan, Rajkumar, Ravi Kumar, Sachin Kumar, Saim Ansari, Akmal Saifi and others were also present at the party.

Corbett National Park is known for its wildlife which includes tigers, elephants, deer, sambar, chital, bear, nilgai and several others which attract the attention of tourists coming in from various walks of life. The Corbett Park was named Hailey National Park way back in 1936. In 1955 it was renamed Ramganga National Park. In 1957, it was named Corbett National Park after the famous philosopher and hunter James Edward Jim Corbett.