Alwar: Yet another forest fire broke out in the jungles of Sariska, in Rajasthan's Alwar district, on Sunday. As per information, the flames have risen in the forests of Tehla range. The district administration, after receiving information around 12:30 pm, sent disaster response teams to contain the blaze with the help of villagers.

Meanwhile, the fire spread to nearby areas due to wind. "Two state disaster response force teams have been rushed to the spot from Jaipur to control the situation," SDRF Commandant Pankaj Chaudhary said. The incident comes days after another similar fire in the forests of Baleta division in the district.

Having started on March 27, the previous incident of forest fire had restarted and spread to around 10 square km of the nearby area a day after being initially doused by response forces. The district administration thereafter summoned two Air Force helicopters, which sprayed water for three consecutive days, alongside attempts by hundreds of village residents in the region, to finally contain the fire.

(With agency inputs)

