New Delhi: The forest cover in the North Eastern Region of the county has decreased by 1020 square km, Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Minister of State(MoS), Environment, Forest and Climate Change said in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

Citing the India State of Forest Report (ISFR) -2021 the MoS stated in a written reply that the loss of forest cover in the North Eastern region of the country was mainly due to "shifting cultivation", which is prevalent in the North Eastern States.

"As per ISFR-2021, the North Eastern Region of the country shows an overall decrease of 1,020 square kilometres of forest cover as compared to the previous assessment of 2019. The loss in forest cover in the North Eastern States may be attributed mainly to shifting cultivation prevalent in these States, apart from natural calamities, anthropogenic pressure and development activities," the MoS stated.

However, according to the latest IFSR report the country recorded an increase of forest cover 12,294 square km in the last seven years.

"As per the latest ISFR 2021, the total forest cover of the country is 7,13,789 square kilometres, which is 21.71% of the geographical area of the country. The total forest cover of the country has increased by 12,294 square kilometres of forest cover at the national level in last seven years (ISFR2015 to ISFR-2021)," the MoS stated.

"The Ministry has received suggestions from various Ministries, State governments and stakeholders regarding amendments in the Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980. In this regard, a public Consultation paper containing the details on the proposed amendments was circulated for inviting comments/suggestions from various stakeholders, including those in the North East region in October 2021," he added.

Also Read:India's forest, tree cover rose by 2,261 sq km in last 2 years: ISFR report