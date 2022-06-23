New Delhi: Amid the ongoing economic crisis in Sri Lanka, a four-member Indian delegation led by foreign secretary Vinay Kwatra called on Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe on Thursday, to review the assistance provided by India to the island nation in the aftermath of the severe economic crisis.

The Foreign Secretary is accompanied by the Secretary of the Department of Economic Affairs of the Ministry of Finance of India, Ajay Seth, Chief Economic Advisor to the Government of India Dr. V. Anantha Nageswaran and Joint Secretary of the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) Kartik Pande of the Ministry of External Affairs of India.

"Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra called on President @GotabayaR of Sri Lanka today. FS was accompanied by Secretary @FinMinIndia Ajay Seth and CEA V. Anantha Nageswaran. Held productive discussions on the current situation in Sri Lanka and India’s ongoing support," MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted. The foreign secretary underlined that India stands ready to help Sri Lanka in quick economic recovery through promoting investments, connectivity and strengthening economic linkages.

Also read: Tamil Nadu sends second relief consignment to crisis-hit Sri Lanka

He reiterated Sri Lanka’s centrality to India’s Neighbourhood First policy. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to the development of India-Sri Lanka ties. India's foreign secretary Vinay Kwatra arrived in Sri Lanka this morning on a one-day visit related to the bilateral assistance provided to Sri Lanka by India in the current economic situation.

The delegation will also hold discussions with senior officials on the economic situation in the country and the short-term and long-term assistance requirements. With over $3.5 billion since January, India has provided the biggest assistance to Sri Lanka, especially for the import of essentials items like fuel, food, and medicine