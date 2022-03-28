New Delhi: Elizabeth Truss MP, Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Affairs and Minister for Women and Equalities, United Kingdom, will pay an official visit to India on 31 March, MEA said on Monday. Truss will hold consultations with External Affairs Minister, Dr S. Jaishankar on bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest.

She would also participate in the inaugural edition of the India-UK Strategic Futures Forum, a track 1.5 Dialogue between the two countries hosted by the Indian Council of World Affairs and Policy Exchange, UK. The India-UK relationship was elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during the India-UK Virtual Summit held between the two Prime Ministers on 4 May 2021.

This would be the second visit of the UK Foreign Secretary to India since the Virtual Summit and would provide an opportunity to assess the progress on the Roadmap 2030 launched during the Virtual Summit. The visit will also serve to further deepen our partnership across various sectors such as trade & investment, science, technology & innovation, defense & security, climate cooperation, education, and digital communication.