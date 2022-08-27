5 pcs of 24K foreign origin Gold Bar seized at NSCBI Airport by Kolkata Customs
Kolkata: Acting on intelligence, an Indian male who arrived from Mumbai was intercepted at Domestic Arrival of NSCBI Airport by Kolkata Customs AIU officers & thorough search of his person resulted in the recovery of 5 pcs (1466.53gms) of 24K foreign origin Gold Bar worth Rs 77 lakhs (26.08)
