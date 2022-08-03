New Delhi: Customs officials at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport seized foreign currencies worth Rs 58,16,625 on Sunday from a Dubai-bound Indian passenger. The amount consisted of 2,62,500 in Saudi Riyals and USD 5000. The customs team arrested the passenger on the charge of smuggling foreign currency. The passenger was flying to Dubai from New Delhi but was asked to deboard after the authorities found him suspicious.

A detailed search of his baggage revealed the foreign currencies hidden in his duffle bag. The total amount converted into Indian currency amounted to around Rs 58,16,625. The recovered currencies were deposited in the bank under the president’s name through the Commissioner of Customs, IGI Airport, Terminal 3. The currencies were seized under section 110 (Seizure of goods, documents, and things) of the Customs Act 1962 and the passenger was arrested under section 104 (Power to arrest) of the act and started further action.